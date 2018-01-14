Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Nets two goals
Hamilton scored a pair of goals with five shots on goal in a 4-1 victory over the Hurricanes on Sunday.
The 24-year-old didn't really do much scoring prior to January, but he now has a five-game point streak and is up to eight goals in 45 games. Hamilton is third on the Flames in ice time and should be in the 13-goal, 50-point neighborhood at the end of 2017-18 as he was last season.
