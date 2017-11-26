Hamilton opened the scoring with a power-play goal in Saturday's win over Colorado.

Hamilton had a dominant outing, firing seven shots on goal in 22:2 of ice time. He's been getting more engaged offensively of late and has racked up four points in his last six games. His steady ice time and power-play role make him a fairly reliable fantasy blueliner in most formats. Hamilton has three goals and 11 points through 23 contests and is trending in the right direction, so get him in your lineup.