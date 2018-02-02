Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Notches two helpers
Hamilton had two assists and two shots on goal in a 7-4 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.
This gives Hamilton a three-game point streak, and also four assists in his last three contests. One of Hamilton's helpers came with the extra man, but overall the 24-year-old has struggled on the power play this season. He only has five power-play points, and he hasn't had fewer than 14 in his last three campaigns.
