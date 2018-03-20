Hamilton scored one goal and assisted on a second in a 5-2 loss to Arizona on Monday.

Hamilton's certainly doing all he can to get the Flames to the playoffs, but he's not getting nearly enough help, as this marked the third straight game in which he's scored a point but still finished negative in plus-minus. Still, he became the leading goal scorer among defensemen with his 16th goal, and that's worth quite a lot.

