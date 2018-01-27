Flames' Dougie Hamilton: One point in last four games
Hamilton has only one point, an assist, in his last four games. However, he did put 13 shots on net in those contests.
The four tilts in question came after the Flames returned from their bye week. The time off didn't serve Hamilton well, evidently. Before the bye, the blueliner had a five-game point streak, including four goals.
