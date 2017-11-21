Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Produces two helpers in win
Hamilton had a pair of assists in Monday's 4-1 win over Washington.
These are the kind of performances Hamilton is capable of, but the reality is that they haven't been happening. He's got just 10 points this season and he's well below his pace from last season. He's still a contributor, but unless these performances become more frequent, owners need to temper their expectations a bit.
