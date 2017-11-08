Hamilton scored a goal and recorded six shots during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Vancouver.

The tally snapped a five-game point drought and improved Hamilton to just two goals and five assists through 15 games for the campaign. Those are respectable numbers, but after posting a 50-point showing last season, it's not the level of production fantasy owners were expecting from the 24-year-old defenseman. However, it's not out of the question to chalk the mediocre start up to head coach Glen Gulutzan's questionable deployment of Hamilton and Calgary's overall offensive struggles. Additionally, this could prove to be a ripe buy-low spot.