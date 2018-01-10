Hamilton scored the overtime-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-2 victory against Minnesota.

While the third-year Flame has now scored in consecutive games, his six tallies and 12 helpers have him in line to fall well short of last season's 50-point showing. It's also concerning that Hamilton is logging more minutes (21:15) and beginning more five-on-five shifts in the offensive zone (53.2) than in either of his first two seasons with Calgary. This could prove to be a buy-low spot, but banking on a considerable uptick in production might be a fool's errand.