Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Two-point effort in Wednesday's loss
Hamilton scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
He also added four shots, a hit, a blocked shot and a minus-1 rating to his ledger. Hamilton now has three multi-point performances in his last four games, giving him six goals, 12 points, 39 shots, 19 hits and 13 blocked shots through 11 contests in February, but the Flames' sagging fortunes have saddled the blueliner with a minus-5 rating on the month despite his scoring binge.
