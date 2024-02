Hunt was called up from AHL Calgary on Friday.

Hunt is pointless in his four NHL games this season during which he averaged 12:45 of ice time while recording 10 shots, six hits and a minus-3 rating. With Cole Schwindt returning to the minors in a corresponding move, Hunt could be in contention to get back into the lineup versus the Red Wings on Saturday, though that will likely depend on the health of Jakob Pelletier (upper body).