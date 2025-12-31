Hunt scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Calgary's 6-5 overtime loss to Colorado on Tuesday.

Hunt is getting back in a groove with three goals and two assists over his last three games. He spent a bit of time with the Flames in November and December, and he passed through waivers to get back to the Wranglers on Dec. 19. In the AHL this year, he has eight goals, 23 points and 51 shots on net over 21 appearances.