Hunt notched an assist, five hits and five PIM in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Coyotes.

Hunt fought Arizona's Jan Jenik in the first period and then assisted on a Connor Zary goal in the middle frame. The 28-year-old Hunt has two assists and 14 hits over his last two contests after going nine games without a point. The veteran forward is up to eight points, 73 hits, 32 shots on net, seven PIM and a plus-2 rating over 27 NHL outings this season, mainly in a bottom-six role.