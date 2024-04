Hunt notched an assist and eight hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Hunt helped out on a Connor Zary tally late in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. The 28-year-old Hunt had gone nine games without a point prior to Friday, and he was scratched three times during his drought. He's at seven points, 32 shots on net, 67 hits and a plus-1 rating through 26 appearances this season.