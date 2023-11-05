Hunt was a healthy scratch with Dillon Dube (undisclosed) back in the lineup Saturday versus the Kraken.

Hunt appears to be the 13th forward for the Flames this season -- he's been scratched in seven of 11 games. The 27-year-old hasn't done much when active, going minus-3 with 10 shots on goal and four hits over four appearances, though he also earned some power-play time. Hunt could provide a change of pace, but after the Flames won 6-3 Saturday, he may be set for an extended stay in the press box.