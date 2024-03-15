Hunt notched two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Hunt has been quietly solid during this stint in the NHL, picking up three goals and three assists over 12 appearances. That's not offense that will earn him much fantasy attention, but he's earned his third-line role. The physical winger has six points, 25 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-1 rating over 16 outings this season. Hunt's offense could be a little stronger than usual if he sticks alongside Yegor Sharangovich and Matthew Coronato.