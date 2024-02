Hunt notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Hunt has a point in each of the last two contests after going scoreless in his first seven appearances. He's gotten a chance to play with Jonathan Huberdeau and Yegor Sharangovich at even strength, though Hunt's usage remains more in line with a bottom-six forward. In addition to his two points, the 28-year-old has 19 shots on net and 26 hits through nine outings.