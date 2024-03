Hunt scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Hunt has a goal in two of the last three games, and he's picked up four points over his last seven outings. The 28-year-old forward probably shouldn't be expected to sustain that offense, but he's helping his cause to stay in the lineup once Martin Pospisil returns from a suspension Tuesday. Hunt has four points, 24 shots on net, 35 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 14 appearances.