Wolf stopped 34 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Wolf's final line doesn't speak to how he kept the Flames close under pressure from the Golden Knights' offense. Unfortunately, he let a trio of one-goal leads slip away and then lost the game on Mark Stone's breakaway tally in overtime. Wolf is now 1-2-1 with 16 goals allowed over five NHL outings this season. The 22-year-old likely needs to string some good games together to get more playing time, though Dan Vladar hasn't been very effective in the absence of Jacob Markstrom (finger). The Flames wrap up their three-game road trip in Minnesota on Thursday, and it's unclear which goalie will get the nod for that contest.