Wolf stopped 25 of 29 shots in Saturday's 4-1 preseason loss to the Oilers.

Wolf faced plenty of pressure early, stopping the first seven shots he saw before Zach Hyman beat him on Edmonton's first power play. Connor McDavid and Ryan Shea added second-period goals before Kasperi Kapanen converted a third-period breakaway to complete the scoring. Wolf made several strong saves throughout the game, including an early glove stop on Leon Draisaitl, but at the end of the day, Calgary struggled to contain an Edmonton lineup featuring most of its top offensive players. Wolf is slated to open the season as the Flames' No. 1 goaltender, so he should be between the pipes for the regular-season opener against Seattle on Thursday.