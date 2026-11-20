Wolf stopped 18 of 21 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Wild. Minnesota's fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Wolf endured a difficult opening period, surrendering goals to Joel Eriksson Ek and Quinn Hughes before Kirill Kaprizov beat him on the power play early in the second. The netminder recovered and kept Minnesota off the scoreboard for the rest of his appearance, but Calgary couldn't overcome the early deficit. Wolf has dropped three of his last five appearances, but the results have been decent, going 2-2-1 with a 2.63 GAA and a .902 save percentage over that span. That's an uptick in his numbers considering his season-long 3.43 GAA and .877 save percentage in 13 contests.