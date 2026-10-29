Wolf stopped 20 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Oilers after replacing an injured Devin Cooley (lower body).

Wolf entered after Cooley sustained a lower-body injury late in the first period and surrendered three goals over the final two frames. Cooley's injury could create additional starting opportunities for Wolf, but his performances this season have been far from encouraging. While Cooley was the starter during the Flames' recent four-game winning streak, Wolf owns a 4.81 GAA and an .839 save percentage across six appearances this season.