Wolf stopped 21 of 23 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Wolf didn't let a five-goal meltdown versus the Sharks on Tuesday turn into a slump. He allowed a pair of goals in the second period, but the Flames' strong third helped Wolf earned his fifth win in his last six outings. He's now 11-13-2 with a 2.92 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 27 appearances this season. The American netminder is in line for a tougher challenge should he start Saturday at home against the Golden Knights.