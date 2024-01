Wolf was reassigned to AHL Calgary on Sunday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

With Jacob Markstrom (lower body) expected to return Tuesday, Wolf will head back to the AHL, where he should remain a depth option behind Markstrom and Dan Vladar. The 22-year-old Wolf is 1-2-1 with an .893 save percentage and 3.46 GAA in five NHL appearances this season.