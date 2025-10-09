Wolf stopped 32 of 35 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

The Oilers started well and took a 3-0 lead before the halfway mark of regulation. Two of those goals were on the power play, but Wolf was able to stay calm and provide steadiness between the pipes as the Flames put together a comeback win. He also stopped seven of eight shootout attempts to complete the effort. Wolf is locked in as Calgary's No. 1 goalie after producing an impressive 29-16-8 record, 2.64 GAA and .910 save percentage over 53 games in 2024-25. He'll likely get a breather Thursday as the Flames visit the Canucks, with Devin Cooley likely to start that contest before Wolf gets back between the pipes for the home opener Saturday against the Blues.