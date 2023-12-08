Wolf stopped 28 of 30 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Wolf got off to an unfortunate start, giving up a pair of goals on deflections in the first period. From there, the reigning AHL MVP was dialed in, slamming the door and letting the Flames' offense take care of the rest in the final frame. The win was Wolf's first in three NHL outings this season and the second victory of his career. He's allowed eight goals on 81 shots in 2023-24, and he could continue to challenge Dan Vladar for playing time while Jacob Markstrom (finger) is out. The Flames play a home matinee on Saturday before embarking on a three-game road trip that includes a back-to-back, so it's likely the goaltending situation will remain muddied through the team's travels.