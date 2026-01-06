Wolf stopped 23 of 27 shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Kraken.

Wolf didn't have his best performance in this loss, and the struggles are real for the 24-year-old netminder. He's suffered back-to-back losses while allowing four goals each time, so the lack of consistency has been an issue for him. Prior to this two-game skid, he had three straight wins while stopping 79 of 83 shots faced. Through 33 appearances this season, Wolf owns a 2.90 GAA and an .899 save percentage -- numbers that represent a slight decrease compared to the 2024-25 campaign.