Wolf stopped 28 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

This was Wolf's fourth defeat over his last six appearances, and the 24-year-old netminder continues to struggle between the pipes. He's allowed three or more goals in each of those four losses, although Wolf might be able to bounce back if he starts Thursday at home against the Sharks. Wolf has conceded 12 goals on 130 shots faced across five starts since the beginning of November, which translates to a .907 save percentage.