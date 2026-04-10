Wolf stopped 38 of 40 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche. The third goal was an empty-netter.

The Flames' current road trip started in Colorado, and Wolf was blitzed for four goals on 16 shots in just over half a period in that contest. He put forth a better showing despite another loss in this contest, which was his third straight defeat. He's allowed 12 goals on 90 shots in that span. Wolf is down to 22-28-3 with a 3.07 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 55 appearances. The Flames have four games left this season, including a back-to-back with a road game in Seattle on Saturday followed by Sunday's home contest versus the Mammoth. Look for Wolf and Devin Cooley to split the next two starts.