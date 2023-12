Wolf will tend the twine at home versus Carolina on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf has made just two appearances in the NHL this season in which he posted a 3.67 GAA and .882 save percentage. Until Jacob Markstrom (finger) is back, Dan Vladar should see the majority of the starts with Wolf serving as the No. 2 option, though any struggles by Vladar could open the door.