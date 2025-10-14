Flames' Dustin Wolf: Between pipes Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wolf will draw the home start against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Wolf hasn't gotten off on the right foot in 2025-26, as he's conceded at least three goals in all three of his appearances. The 24-year-old is 1-2-0 with an .865 save percentage and a 3.98 GAA. Wolf has never lost in regulation against the Golden Knights -- he's 2-0-2 with a .910 save percentage and a 3.12 GAA over four career regular-season appearances against them.