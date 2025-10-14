Wolf will draw the home start against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf hasn't gotten off on the right foot in 2025-26, as he's conceded at least three goals in all three of his appearances. The 24-year-old is 1-2-0 with an .865 save percentage and a 3.98 GAA. Wolf has never lost in regulation against the Golden Knights -- he's 2-0-2 with a .910 save percentage and a 3.12 GAA over four career regular-season appearances against them.