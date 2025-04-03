Wolf will tend the twine for Thursday's home game against Anaheim, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports.

Wolf will make his fifth start in the Flames' last five outings despite being mired in a three-game losing streak. During his slump, the 23-year-old backstop has posted a 0-2-1 record to go with a 2.99 GAA and .878 save percentage. Calgary faces an uphill battle to secure a playoff spot and may not be able to wait for Wolf to pick up his game, which could open the door for Dan Vladar to see more opportunities.