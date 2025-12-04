Wolf will tend the twine at home against Minnesota on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf has seen Devin Cooley taking more of the workload of late, starting five of the Flames' last seven contests, but the 24-year-old Wolf was pressed into service in a relief appearance against Nashville on Tuesday. With a strong game versus the Wild, Wolf could reclaim his spot as the No. 1 option in Calgary.