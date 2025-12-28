Wolf stopped 29 of 31 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Wolf was torched for five goals on 39 shots before the holiday break, but the Oilers didn't find the same level of success in this Battle of Alberta rematch. The 24-year-old goalie is up to three wins in his last five games, and he's at 12-14-2 with a 2.96 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 29 outings this season. The Flames are at home for the next four games, the next being Monday's matchup versus the Bruins.