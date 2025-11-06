Wolf stopped 42 of 43 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Wolf had his busiest game of the season so far and came away with a second straight win. He's allowed exactly one goal in three of his last five outings, so it appears he's starting to turn a corner after a tough start to the year. Wolf is still at a lackluster 4-8-1 record with a 3.19 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 13 starts. The Flames are back in action Friday at home versus the Blackhawks.