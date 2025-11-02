Flames' Dustin Wolf: Chance for rebound Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
Wolf will get the start for Sunday's game at the Flyers,Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
It was an ugly start for Wolf his last time out; he allowed three goals in the first period on 11 shots in taking the loss. It's been pretty emblematic of the season that the Flames' young netminder has had. The 24-year-old has a 2-8-1 record, 3.62 GAA and an .881 save percentage on the season. He'll look to rebound against a Flyers team ranked 24th in the league with 2.77 goals per game.