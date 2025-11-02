Wolf will get the start for Sunday's game at the Flyers,Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

It was an ugly start for Wolf his last time out; he allowed three goals in the first period on 11 shots in taking the loss. It's been pretty emblematic of the season that the Flames' young netminder has had. The 24-year-old has a 2-8-1 record, 3.62 GAA and an .881 save percentage on the season. He'll look to rebound against a Flyers team ranked 24th in the league with 2.77 goals per game.