Wolf allowed four goals on just 18 shots in a 5-2 loss to Dallas on Thursday. The fifth goal was an empty-net tally.

Wolf has conceded three or more goals in each of his last six outings, posting a 2-3-1 record and .869 save percentage along the way. With Wolf struggling, the Flames may have to turn to Dan Vladar if they want to chase down the Blues for the No. 2 wild-card spot.