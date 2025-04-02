Wolf stopped 25 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Utah. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Wolf came up empty for his third outing in a row, a span in which he's 0-2-1 with nine goals allowed on 74 shots. The 23-year-old is still starting a majority of the time for the Flames, but this performance ended a run of him allowed three or more goals in seven straight games. Wolf is down to 24-16-6 with a 2.66 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 46 appearances. The Flames' playoff hopes are growing dim, and while Wolf hasn't been bad, Dan Vladar has won his last three outings and may command a larger share of starts. The Flames host the Ducks on Thursday.