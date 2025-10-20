Wolf will patrol the crease at home versus the Jets on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf has underwhelmed to start the season, going 1-4-0 with a 4.30 GAA and .854 save percentage in five appearances, including Saturday's clash with the Golden Knights in whcih Wolf was pulled after two periods. For now, it seems the team will allow the young netminder to play his way out of this funk but at some point the Flames may have to give Devin Cooley more starts.