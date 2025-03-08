Wolf will protect the home net against Montreal on Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf stopped 26 shots in a 6-3 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday. He has a 21-12-4 record with two shutouts, a 2.59 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 37 appearances this season. Montreal ranks 14th in the league with 2.97 goals per game in 2024-25.