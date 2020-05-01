Flames' Dustin Wolf: Earns entry-level deal

Wolf agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Calgary on Friday.

Wolf posted a 34-10-2 record and 1.88 GAA in 46 appearances for WHL Everett this season. Heading into the offseason, the Flames currently have just one netminder (David Rittich) under contract for 2020-21, yet fantasy owners should still expect the 19-year-old Wolf to play out his last season of junior eligibility before making the jump to the professional ranks.