Wolf allowed three goals on 22 shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Wolf gave up all three goals in a span of 4:07 during the third period. The Flames had already scored four times, so they never trailed, but they had to buckle down to preserve the lead. Wolf improved to 5-7-1 with a 3.18 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 15 appearances. He has alternated games with Jacob Markstrom over the last six contests, so Wolf should see at least one more game before the end of the campaign.