Wolf stopped 26 of 27 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Wolf entered Thursday's game on a three-game losing streak, but he was able to turn things around against a weaker opponent. This was his best performance since his March 8 shutout versus the Canadiens. The 23-year-old improved to 25-16-6 with a 2.62 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 47 appearances. Wolf's had a strong rookie campaign, but he's a risky fantasy option for Saturday's home game versus the Golden Knights, should he get that start.