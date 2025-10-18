Wolf is slated to start on the road against Vegas on Saturday, per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf has struggled to start the 2025-26 campaign, posting a record of 1-3-0 while allowing at least three goals in each of those four outings. That's in stark contrast to his 29-16-8 record, 2.64 GAA and .910 save percentage across 53 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season, but it's still very early into the campaign, so it'd be premature to pass judgment on Wolf. Still, Vegas is a difficult assignment -- the Golden Knights are 3-0-2 and rank fourth in goals per game with 4.00 this year -- so it will be challenging for Wolf to begin his comeback Saturday.