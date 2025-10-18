default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wolf is slated to start on the road against Vegas on Saturday, per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf has struggled to start the 2025-26 campaign, posting a record of 1-3-0 while allowing at least three goals in each of those four outings. That's in stark contrast to his 29-16-8 record, 2.64 GAA and .910 save percentage across 53 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season, but it's still very early into the campaign, so it'd be premature to pass judgment on Wolf. Still, Vegas is a difficult assignment -- the Golden Knights are 3-0-2 and rank fourth in goals per game with 4.00 this year -- so it will be challenging for Wolf to begin his comeback Saturday.

More News