Wolf will patrol the home crease Saturday against New Jersey, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf is coming off a 28-save performance in Thursday's 3-2 win over Carolina. He has posted a 1-1-0 record this season with a 3.03 GAA and a .901 save percentage in three appearances. With Jacob Markstrom (finger) unavailable, Wolf is battling with Dan Vladar for playing time.