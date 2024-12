Wolf will patrol the visiting crease in San Jose on Saturday, per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun.

Wolf has allowed four goals in each of his last two games but did not take a loss in regulation time, going 1-0-1. Overall, Wolf is 10-5-2 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.80 GAA and a .910 save percentage. The Sharks are averaging 2.74 goals per game in 2024-25.