Wolf allowed five goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

It was likely overly optimistic for the Flames to expect Wolf to pull off a second win in as many nights on the road. The 24-year-old started off fine, but the Canucks tallied four times on 10 shots in the third period to run away with this game. The silver lining for fantasy managers is that Wolf appears set for a heavy workload in 2025-26. He's allowed eight goals on 61 shots over two games so far and will need reliable goal support from a relatively unimpressive lineup to put him in position for wins, but the playing time alone elevates him to No. 1 status in fantasy.