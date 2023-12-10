Wolf stopped 26 of 29 shots in a 4-2 loss to New Jersey on Saturday. The final Devils goal was scored on an empty net.

Calgary had a 1-0 lead going into the second period, but Wolf surrendered two goals on 11 shots in that frame. He dropped to 1-2-0 with a 3.04 GAA and a .900 save percentage in four contests this season. Wolf has been getting work while Jacob Markstrom (finger) is unavailable. If Markstrom doesn't return soon, then Wolf is likely to get at least one more start because Calgary has a back-to-back set upcoming with road games against Colorado and Vegas on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.