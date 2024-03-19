Wolf allowed four goals on 32 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Capitals on Monday.

Three of the Caps' five goals came in the second period, including a pair of Alex Ovechkin power-play tallies, as Wolf's winning streak was halted at two. The 22-year-old Wolf has started three straight games with Jacob Markstrom (lower body) sidelined. Overall, Wolf is 3-4-1 with an .897 save percentage and 3.25 GAA this season. While he's been decent in his current NHL stint, there's a good chance that Wolf will either be relegated to backup duty or sent back to the AHL with Markstrom likely to return before the Flames' next game Saturday in Vancouver.