Wolf stopped 17 of 18 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

Wolf lost his shutout bid with 5:40 left in the third period, but it was still a fine bounce-back performance after he was pulled from Saturday's game versus the Predators. The 24-year-old netminder has won two of his last four games, allowing nine goals on 97 shots in that span, which suggests he's turning a corner after an ugly October. Still, the Flames aren't providing much support, which will make wins tough to come by. Wolf has a 3-8-1 record with a 3.39 GAA and an .884 save percentage across 12 starts. The 24-year-old will likely get the nod again Wednesday at home versus the Blue Jackets.