Wolf will guard the home net versus Edmonton on Saturday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Wolf gave up five goals on 39 shots in a 5-1 loss to Edmonton on Tuesday and will try and make amends at home. Wolf is 11-14-2 with a pair of shutouts, a 3.00 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 28 NHL appearances this season. The Oilers have been flexing their muscles of late and have moved up to third in NHL scoring, averaging 3.42 goals per contest.